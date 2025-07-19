- Genel bakış
VTWV: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
VTWV fiyatı bugün 0.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 154.91 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 156.82 aralığında işlem gördü.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is VTWV stock price today?
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock is priced at 155.53 today. It trades within 0.10%, yesterday's close was 155.38, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of VTWV shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF is currently valued at 155.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.00% and USD. View the chart live to track VTWV movements.
How to buy VTWV stock?
You can buy Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF shares at the current price of 155.53. Orders are usually placed near 155.53 or 155.83, while 49 and -0.82% show market activity. Follow VTWV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VTWV stock?
Investing in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 113.94 - 161.65 and current price 155.53. Many compare 2.65% and 16.94% before placing orders at 155.53 or 155.83. Explore the VTWV price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 161.65. Within 113.94 - 161.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 155.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VTWV) over the year was 113.94. Comparing it with the current 155.53 and 113.94 - 161.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VTWV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VTWV stock split?
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 155.38, and 6.00% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 155.38
- Açılış
- 156.82
- Satış
- 155.53
- Alış
- 155.83
- Düşük
- 154.91
- Yüksek
- 156.82
- Hacim
- 49
- Günlük değişim
- 0.10%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.65%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 16.94%
- Yıllık değişim
- 6.00%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8