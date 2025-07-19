시세섹션
통화 / VTWV
VTWV: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

155.53 USD 0.15 (0.10%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

VTWV 환율이 오늘 0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 154.91이고 고가는 156.82이었습니다.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

VTWV News

자주 묻는 질문

What is VTWV stock price today?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock is priced at 155.53 today. It trades within 0.10%, yesterday's close was 155.38, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of VTWV shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF is currently valued at 155.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.00% and USD. View the chart live to track VTWV movements.

How to buy VTWV stock?

You can buy Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF shares at the current price of 155.53. Orders are usually placed near 155.53 or 155.83, while 49 and -0.82% show market activity. Follow VTWV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VTWV stock?

Investing in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 113.94 - 161.65 and current price 155.53. Many compare 2.65% and 16.94% before placing orders at 155.53 or 155.83. Explore the VTWV price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 161.65. Within 113.94 - 161.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 155.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VTWV) over the year was 113.94. Comparing it with the current 155.53 and 113.94 - 161.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VTWV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VTWV stock split?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 155.38, and 6.00% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
154.91 156.82
년간 변동
113.94 161.65
이전 종가
155.38
시가
156.82
Bid
155.53
Ask
155.83
저가
154.91
고가
156.82
볼륨
49
일일 변동
0.10%
월 변동
2.65%
6개월 변동
16.94%
년간 변동율
6.00%
