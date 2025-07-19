QuotesSections
Currencies / VTWV
Back to US Stock Market

VTWV: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

155.87 USD 0.34 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VTWV exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 154.21 and at a high of 155.87.

Follow Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VTWV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VTWV stock price today?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock is priced at 155.87 today. It trades within 0.22%, yesterday's close was 155.53, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of VTWV shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF is currently valued at 155.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.24% and USD. View the chart live to track VTWV movements.

How to buy VTWV stock?

You can buy Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF shares at the current price of 155.87. Orders are usually placed near 155.87 or 156.17, while 60 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow VTWV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VTWV stock?

Investing in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 113.94 - 161.65 and current price 155.87. Many compare 2.88% and 17.20% before placing orders at 155.87 or 156.17. Explore the VTWV price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 161.65. Within 113.94 - 161.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 155.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VTWV) over the year was 113.94. Comparing it with the current 155.87 and 113.94 - 161.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VTWV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VTWV stock split?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 155.53, and 6.24% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
154.21 155.87
Year Range
113.94 161.65
Previous Close
155.53
Open
155.66
Bid
155.87
Ask
156.17
Low
154.21
High
155.87
Volume
60
Daily Change
0.22%
Month Change
2.88%
6 Months Change
17.20%
Year Change
6.24%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8