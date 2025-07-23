Dövizler / VIST
VIST: Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re
33.70 USD 1.05 (3.02%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
VIST fiyatı bugün -3.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 33.37 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.06 aralığında işlem gördü.
Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
VIST haberleri
- Vista Oil & Gas stock hits 52-week low at $32.11
- New Fortress Energy Posts Q2 Loss, Joins Summit Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - CNFinance Hldgs (NYSE:CNF), Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN)
- Vista Energy: Acquisitions, A Bright Future, And Excellent Management (NYSE:VIST)
- Vista Energy repurchases 2,000 Series A shares on Wednesday
- Vista Energy repurchases 75,000 Series A shares for MXN $54.7 million
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 Series A shares on Monday
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 Series A shares on August 22
- Vista Energy: Fast Growth & Excellent Profit Margin Will Create Value Despite High Debt
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 shares under shareholder approval
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 shares on Wednesday under approved buyback
- Vista Energy completes repurchase of 125,000 Series A shares
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 shares as part of buyback program
- Golar LNG Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Beats on Revenues
- Vista Energy repurchases 80,545 shares following April shareholder approval
- Vista Energy completes repurchase of 100,000 Series A shares
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 Series A shares for MXN $79.95 million
- Vista Energy repurchases 55,826 Series A shares on Monday
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Vista Energy Stock?
- Vista Energy Shares Fall 7% Since Reporting Q2 Earnings Miss
- TT International Dumps 691,645 VIST Shares in Q2 2025
- Vista Oil Gas earnings beat by $0.79, revenue topped estimates
Günlük aralık
33.37 35.06
Yıllık aralık
31.65 61.67
- Önceki kapanış
- 34.75
- Açılış
- 34.85
- Satış
- 33.70
- Alış
- 34.00
- Düşük
- 33.37
- Yüksek
- 35.06
- Hacim
- 4.154 K
- Günlük değişim
- -3.02%
- Aylık değişim
- -12.54%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -28.22%
- Yıllık değişim
- -22.60%
21 Eylül, Pazar