통화 / VIST
VIST: Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re
33.70 USD 1.05 (3.02%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VIST 환율이 오늘 -3.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.37이고 고가는 35.06이었습니다.
Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
VIST News
일일 변동 비율
33.37 35.06
년간 변동
31.65 61.67
- 이전 종가
- 34.75
- 시가
- 34.85
- Bid
- 33.70
- Ask
- 34.00
- 저가
- 33.37
- 고가
- 35.06
- 볼륨
- 4.154 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.02%
- 월 변동
- -12.54%
- 6개월 변동
- -28.22%
- 년간 변동율
- -22.60%
20 9월, 토요일