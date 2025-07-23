Currencies / VIST
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VIST: Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re
36.54 USD 1.13 (3.19%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VIST exchange rate has changed by 3.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.97 and at a high of 36.93.
Follow Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIST News
- Vista Oil & Gas stock hits 52-week low at $32.11
- New Fortress Energy Posts Q2 Loss, Joins Summit Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - CNFinance Hldgs (NYSE:CNF), Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN)
- Vista Energy: Acquisitions, A Bright Future, And Excellent Management (NYSE:VIST)
- How to Profit From the $7 Trillion “Trump Shock”
- The $7 Trillion “Trump Shock” About to Hit Wall Street
- How to Profit From the $7 Trillion “Trump Shock”
- Vista Energy repurchases 2,000 Series A shares on Wednesday
- Vista Energy repurchases 75,000 Series A shares for MXN $54.7 million
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 Series A shares on Monday
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 Series A shares on August 22
- Vista Energy: Fast Growth & Excellent Profit Margin Will Create Value Despite High Debt
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 shares under shareholder approval
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 shares on Wednesday under approved buyback
- Vista Energy completes repurchase of 125,000 Series A shares
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 shares as part of buyback program
- Golar LNG Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Beats on Revenues
- Vista Energy repurchases 80,545 shares following April shareholder approval
- Vista Energy completes repurchase of 100,000 Series A shares
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 Series A shares for MXN $79.95 million
- Vista Energy repurchases 55,826 Series A shares on Monday
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Vista Energy Stock?
- Vista Energy Shares Fall 7% Since Reporting Q2 Earnings Miss
- TT International Dumps 691,645 VIST Shares in Q2 2025
- Vista Oil Gas earnings beat by $0.79, revenue topped estimates
Daily Range
35.97 36.93
Year Range
31.65 61.67
- Previous Close
- 35.41
- Open
- 36.03
- Bid
- 36.54
- Ask
- 36.84
- Low
- 35.97
- High
- 36.93
- Volume
- 1.277 K
- Daily Change
- 3.19%
- Month Change
- -5.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.17%
- Year Change
- -16.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%