Valute / VIST
VIST: Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re
33.70 USD 1.05 (3.02%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VIST ha avuto una variazione del -3.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.37 e ad un massimo di 35.06.
Segui le dinamiche di Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VIST News
- Vista Oil & Gas stock hits 52-week low at $32.11
- New Fortress Energy Posts Q2 Loss, Joins Summit Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - CNFinance Hldgs (NYSE:CNF), Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN)
- Vista Energy: Acquisitions, A Bright Future, And Excellent Management (NYSE:VIST)
- Vista Energy repurchases 2,000 Series A shares on Wednesday
- Vista Energy repurchases 75,000 Series A shares for MXN $54.7 million
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 Series A shares on Monday
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 Series A shares on August 22
- Vista Energy: Fast Growth & Excellent Profit Margin Will Create Value Despite High Debt
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 shares under shareholder approval
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 shares on Wednesday under approved buyback
- Vista Energy completes repurchase of 125,000 Series A shares
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 shares as part of buyback program
- Golar LNG Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Beats on Revenues
- Vista Energy repurchases 80,545 shares following April shareholder approval
- Vista Energy completes repurchase of 100,000 Series A shares
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 Series A shares for MXN $79.95 million
- Vista Energy repurchases 55,826 Series A shares on Monday
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Vista Energy Stock?
- Vista Energy Shares Fall 7% Since Reporting Q2 Earnings Miss
- TT International Dumps 691,645 VIST Shares in Q2 2025
- Vista Oil Gas earnings beat by $0.79, revenue topped estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.37 35.06
Intervallo Annuale
31.65 61.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.75
- Apertura
- 34.85
- Bid
- 33.70
- Ask
- 34.00
- Minimo
- 33.37
- Massimo
- 35.06
- Volume
- 4.154 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -28.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.60%
20 settembre, sabato