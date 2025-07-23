QuotazioniSezioni
VIST: Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re

33.70 USD 1.05 (3.02%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VIST ha avuto una variazione del -3.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.37 e ad un massimo di 35.06.

Segui le dinamiche di Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
33.37 35.06
Intervallo Annuale
31.65 61.67
Chiusura Precedente
34.75
Apertura
34.85
Bid
33.70
Ask
34.00
Minimo
33.37
Massimo
35.06
Volume
4.154 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.02%
Variazione Mensile
-12.54%
Variazione Semestrale
-28.22%
Variazione Annuale
-22.60%
20 settembre, sabato