货币 / VIST
VIST: Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re
36.75 USD 0.09 (0.25%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VIST汇率已更改0.25%。当日，交易品种以低点36.15和高点36.88进行交易。
关注Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
36.15 36.88
年范围
31.65 61.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 36.66
- 开盘价
- 36.34
- 卖价
- 36.75
- 买价
- 37.05
- 最低价
- 36.15
- 最高价
- 36.88
- 交易量
- 1.021 K
- 日变化
- 0.25%
- 月变化
- -4.62%
- 6个月变化
- -21.73%
- 年变化
- -15.59%
