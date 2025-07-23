Moedas / VIST
VIST: Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re
35.00 USD 1.67 (4.55%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VIST para hoje mudou para -4.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 34.89 e o mais alto foi 36.89.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
34.89 36.89
Faixa anual
31.65 61.67
- Fechamento anterior
- 36.67
- Open
- 36.85
- Bid
- 35.00
- Ask
- 35.30
- Low
- 34.89
- High
- 36.89
- Volume
- 1.383 K
- Mudança diária
- -4.55%
- Mudança mensal
- -9.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -25.45%
- Mudança anual
- -19.61%
