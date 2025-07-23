通貨 / VIST
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
VIST: Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re
34.75 USD 1.92 (5.24%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VISTの今日の為替レートは、-5.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.38の安値と36.89の高値で取引されました。
Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each reダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIST News
- Vista Oil & Gas stock hits 52-week low at $32.11
- New Fortress Energy Posts Q2 Loss, Joins Summit Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - CNFinance Hldgs (NYSE:CNF), Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN)
- Vista Energy: Acquisitions, A Bright Future, And Excellent Management (NYSE:VIST)
- How to Profit From the $7 Trillion “Trump Shock”
- The $7 Trillion “Trump Shock” About to Hit Wall Street
- How to Profit From the $7 Trillion “Trump Shock”
- Vista Energy repurchases 2,000 Series A shares on Wednesday
- Vista Energy repurchases 75,000 Series A shares for MXN $54.7 million
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 Series A shares on Monday
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 Series A shares on August 22
- Vista Energy: Fast Growth & Excellent Profit Margin Will Create Value Despite High Debt
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 shares under shareholder approval
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 shares on Wednesday under approved buyback
- Vista Energy completes repurchase of 125,000 Series A shares
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 shares as part of buyback program
- Golar LNG Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Beats on Revenues
- Vista Energy repurchases 80,545 shares following April shareholder approval
- Vista Energy completes repurchase of 100,000 Series A shares
- Vista Energy repurchases 100,000 Series A shares for MXN $79.95 million
- Vista Energy repurchases 55,826 Series A shares on Monday
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Vista Energy Stock?
- Vista Energy Shares Fall 7% Since Reporting Q2 Earnings Miss
- TT International Dumps 691,645 VIST Shares in Q2 2025
- Vista Oil Gas earnings beat by $0.79, revenue topped estimates
1日のレンジ
34.38 36.89
1年のレンジ
31.65 61.67
- 以前の終値
- 36.67
- 始値
- 36.85
- 買値
- 34.75
- 買値
- 35.05
- 安値
- 34.38
- 高値
- 36.89
- 出来高
- 5.186 K
- 1日の変化
- -5.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -25.99%
- 1年の変化
- -20.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K