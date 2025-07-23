クォートセクション
VIST
VIST: Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each re

34.75 USD 1.92 (5.24%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VISTの今日の為替レートは、-5.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.38の安値と36.89の高値で取引されました。

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each reダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
34.38 36.89
1年のレンジ
31.65 61.67
以前の終値
36.67
始値
36.85
買値
34.75
買値
35.05
安値
34.38
高値
36.89
出来高
5.186 K
1日の変化
-5.24%
1ヶ月の変化
-9.81%
6ヶ月の変化
-25.99%
1年の変化
-20.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K