VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

76.29 USD 1.13 (1.46%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

VAC fiyatı bugün -1.46% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 75.40 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 77.25 aralığında işlem gördü.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
75.40 77.25
Yıllık aralık
49.22 100.32
Önceki kapanış
77.42
Açılış
76.92
Satış
76.29
Alış
76.59
Düşük
75.40
Yüksek
77.25
Hacim
889
Günlük değişim
-1.46%
Aylık değişim
0.22%
6 aylık değişim
18.67%
Yıllık değişim
3.82%
