Dövizler / VAC
VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
76.29 USD 1.13 (1.46%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
VAC fiyatı bugün -1.46% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 75.40 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 77.25 aralığında işlem gördü.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
75.40 77.25
Yıllık aralık
49.22 100.32
- Önceki kapanış
- 77.42
- Açılış
- 76.92
- Satış
- 76.29
- Alış
- 76.59
- Düşük
- 75.40
- Yüksek
- 77.25
- Hacim
- 889
- Günlük değişim
- -1.46%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.22%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 18.67%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.82%
21 Eylül, Pazar