Valute / VAC
VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
76.29 USD 1.13 (1.46%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VAC ha avuto una variazione del -1.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.40 e ad un massimo di 77.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VAC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
75.40 77.25
Intervallo Annuale
49.22 100.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 77.42
- Apertura
- 76.92
- Bid
- 76.29
- Ask
- 76.59
- Minimo
- 75.40
- Massimo
- 77.25
- Volume
- 889
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.82%
20 settembre, sabato