VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

76.29 USD 1.13 (1.46%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VAC ha avuto una variazione del -1.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.40 e ad un massimo di 77.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
75.40 77.25
Intervallo Annuale
49.22 100.32
Chiusura Precedente
77.42
Apertura
76.92
Bid
76.29
Ask
76.59
Minimo
75.40
Massimo
77.25
Volume
889
Variazione giornaliera
-1.46%
Variazione Mensile
0.22%
Variazione Semestrale
18.67%
Variazione Annuale
3.82%
