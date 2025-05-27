货币 / VAC
VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
76.86 USD 1.05 (1.35%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VAC汇率已更改-1.35%。当日，交易品种以低点76.67和高点77.76进行交易。
关注Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VAC新闻
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide prices $575 million senior notes offering
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide announces $0.79 quarterly dividend
- Why Is Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Q2 2025 slides: Strong earnings amid expansion plans
- Earnings call transcript: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Stifel lowers Marriott Vacations stock price target to $101 on mixed results
- Marriott Vacations (VAC) Q2 EPS Up 78%
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q2 Earnings
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Marcus (MCS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Planet Fitness (PLNT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- VAC or TCOM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Why Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation: Gains Are Not On Vacation (NYSE:VAC)
- Hilton Grand Vacations: Valuation/Fundamentals Signal Buy, Technical Warrant Caution (HGV)
- The Marriott Vacation Clubs Expands Access for Owners to Thousands of Marriott Hotels
- Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Initiates a Review of Its Strategic Options
- Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
- Marriott Vacations at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Insights on Timeshare Business
- Interval International Continues Offering Members Access to Top U.S. Destinations with Spinnaker Resorts Renewal
- Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: First-Half 2024/2025 Results (1 Octobre 2024 “ 31 March 2025)
- Marriott Vacations expands board, adds Impactive co-founder
日范围
76.67 77.76
年范围
49.22 100.32
- 前一天收盘价
- 77.91
- 开盘价
- 76.83
- 卖价
- 76.86
- 买价
- 77.16
- 最低价
- 76.67
- 最高价
- 77.76
- 交易量
- 270
- 日变化
- -1.35%
- 月变化
- 0.97%
- 6个月变化
- 19.55%
- 年变化
- 4.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值