통화 / VAC
VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
76.29 USD 1.13 (1.46%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VAC 환율이 오늘 -1.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 75.40이고 고가는 77.25이었습니다.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
75.40 77.25
년간 변동
49.22 100.32
- 이전 종가
- 77.42
- 시가
- 76.92
- Bid
- 76.29
- Ask
- 76.59
- 저가
- 75.40
- 고가
- 77.25
- 볼륨
- 889
- 일일 변동
- -1.46%
- 월 변동
- 0.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.67%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.82%
20 9월, 토요일