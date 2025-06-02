시세섹션
통화 / VAC
VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

76.29 USD 1.13 (1.46%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

VAC 환율이 오늘 -1.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 75.40이고 고가는 77.25이었습니다.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 변동을 참고하세요.

일일 변동 비율
75.40 77.25
년간 변동
49.22 100.32
이전 종가
77.42
시가
76.92
Bid
76.29
Ask
76.59
저가
75.40
고가
77.25
볼륨
889
일일 변동
-1.46%
월 변동
0.22%
6개월 변동
18.67%
년간 변동율
3.82%
20 9월, 토요일