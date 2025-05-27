QuotesSections
VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

77.15 USD 0.43 (0.56%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VAC exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.88 and at a high of 77.45.

Follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
75.88 77.45
Year Range
49.22 100.32
Previous Close
76.72
Open
77.13
Bid
77.15
Ask
77.45
Low
75.88
High
77.45
Volume
451
Daily Change
0.56%
Month Change
1.35%
6 Months Change
20.00%
Year Change
4.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%