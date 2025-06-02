Währungen / VAC
VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
76.92 USD 0.50 (0.65%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VAC hat sich für heute um -0.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 76.92 bis zu einem Hoch von 76.92 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
76.92 76.92
Jahresspanne
49.22 100.32
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 77.42
- Eröffnung
- 76.92
- Bid
- 76.92
- Ask
- 77.22
- Tief
- 76.92
- Hoch
- 76.92
- Volumen
- 1
- Tagesänderung
- -0.65%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.05%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 19.65%
- Jahresänderung
- 4.68%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K