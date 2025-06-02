KurseKategorien
VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

76.92 USD 0.50 (0.65%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VAC hat sich für heute um -0.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 76.92 bis zu einem Hoch von 76.92 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
76.92 76.92
Jahresspanne
49.22 100.32
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
77.42
Eröffnung
76.92
Bid
76.92
Ask
77.22
Tief
76.92
Hoch
76.92
Volumen
1
Tagesänderung
-0.65%
Monatsänderung
1.05%
6-Monatsänderung
19.65%
Jahresänderung
4.68%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K