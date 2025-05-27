CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / VAC
Volver a Acciones

VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

75.76 USD 2.15 (2.76%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VAC de hoy ha cambiado un -2.76%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 74.96, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 78.71.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VAC News

Rango diario
74.96 78.71
Rango anual
49.22 100.32
Cierres anteriores
77.91
Open
76.83
Bid
75.76
Ask
76.06
Low
74.96
High
78.71
Volumen
742
Cambio diario
-2.76%
Cambio mensual
-0.47%
Cambio a 6 meses
17.84%
Cambio anual
3.10%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B