VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
75.76 USD 2.15 (2.76%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VAC de hoy ha cambiado un -2.76%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 74.96, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 78.71.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
74.96 78.71
Rango anual
49.22 100.32
- Cierres anteriores
- 77.91
- Open
- 76.83
- Bid
- 75.76
- Ask
- 76.06
- Low
- 74.96
- High
- 78.71
- Volumen
- 742
- Cambio diario
- -2.76%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.47%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 17.84%
- Cambio anual
- 3.10%
