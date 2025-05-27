クォートセクション
通貨 / VAC
VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

77.42 USD 1.66 (2.19%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VACの今日の為替レートは、2.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり76.33の安値と78.05の高値で取引されました。

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
76.33 78.05
1年のレンジ
49.22 100.32
以前の終値
75.76
始値
76.56
買値
77.42
買値
77.72
安値
76.33
高値
78.05
出来高
723
1日の変化
2.19%
1ヶ月の変化
1.71%
6ヶ月の変化
20.42%
1年の変化
5.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K