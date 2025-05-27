通貨 / VAC
VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
77.42 USD 1.66 (2.19%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VACの今日の為替レートは、2.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり76.33の安値と78.05の高値で取引されました。
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
76.33 78.05
1年のレンジ
49.22 100.32
- 以前の終値
- 75.76
- 始値
- 76.56
- 買値
- 77.42
- 買値
- 77.72
- 安値
- 76.33
- 高値
- 78.05
- 出来高
- 723
- 1日の変化
- 2.19%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.42%
- 1年の変化
- 5.36%
