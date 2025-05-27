Moedas / VAC
VAC: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
76.73 USD 0.97 (1.28%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VAC para hoje mudou para 1.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 76.33 e o mais alto foi 78.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
76.33 78.05
Faixa anual
49.22 100.32
- Fechamento anterior
- 75.76
- Open
- 76.56
- Bid
- 76.73
- Ask
- 77.03
- Low
- 76.33
- High
- 78.05
- Volume
- 152
- Mudança diária
- 1.28%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.35%
- Mudança anual
- 4.42%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh