- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
USB-PA: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int
USB-PA fiyatı bugün -1.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 830.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 830.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is USB-PA stock price today?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int stock is priced at 830.00 today. It trades within -1.35%, yesterday's close was 841.32, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of USB-PA shows these updates.
Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int stock pay dividends?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int is currently valued at 830.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.19% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PA movements.
How to buy USB-PA stock?
You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int shares at the current price of 830.00. Orders are usually placed near 830.00 or 830.30, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow USB-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USB-PA stock?
Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int involves considering the yearly range 823.00 - 847.00 and current price 830.00. Many compare 0.65% and -1.19% before placing orders at 830.00 or 830.30. Explore the USB-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 847.00. Within 823.00 - 847.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 841.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int performance using the live chart.
What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PA) over the year was 823.00. Comparing it with the current 830.00 and 823.00 - 847.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USB-PA stock split?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 841.32, and -1.19% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 841.32
- Açılış
- 830.00
- Satış
- 830.00
- Alış
- 830.30
- Düşük
- 830.00
- Yüksek
- 830.00
- Hacim
- 1
- Günlük değişim
- -1.35%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.65%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -1.19%
- Yıllık değişim
- -1.19%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4