USB-PA: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int
USB-PA exchange rate has changed by 1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 840.00 and at a high of 840.00.
Follow U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USB-PA stock price today?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int stock is priced at 840.00 today. It trades within 1.20%, yesterday's close was 830.00, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of USB-PA shows these updates.
Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int stock pay dividends?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int is currently valued at 840.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.00% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PA movements.
How to buy USB-PA stock?
You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int shares at the current price of 840.00. Orders are usually placed near 840.00 or 840.30, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow USB-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USB-PA stock?
Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int involves considering the yearly range 823.00 - 847.00 and current price 840.00. Many compare 1.86% and -0.00% before placing orders at 840.00 or 840.30. Explore the USB-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 847.00. Within 823.00 - 847.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 830.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int performance using the live chart.
What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PA) over the year was 823.00. Comparing it with the current 840.00 and 823.00 - 847.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USB-PA stock split?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 830.00, and -0.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 830.00
- Open
- 840.00
- Bid
- 840.00
- Ask
- 840.30
- Low
- 840.00
- High
- 840.00
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.20%
- Month Change
- 1.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.00%
- Year Change
- -0.00%
