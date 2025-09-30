- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
USB-PA: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int
USB-PA 환율이 오늘 -1.35%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 830.00이고 고가는 830.00이었습니다.
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is USB-PA stock price today?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int stock is priced at 830.00 today. It trades within -1.35%, yesterday's close was 841.32, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of USB-PA shows these updates.
Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int stock pay dividends?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int is currently valued at 830.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.19% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PA movements.
How to buy USB-PA stock?
You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int shares at the current price of 830.00. Orders are usually placed near 830.00 or 830.30, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow USB-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USB-PA stock?
Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int involves considering the yearly range 823.00 - 847.00 and current price 830.00. Many compare 0.65% and -1.19% before placing orders at 830.00 or 830.30. Explore the USB-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 847.00. Within 823.00 - 847.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 841.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int performance using the live chart.
What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PA) over the year was 823.00. Comparing it with the current 830.00 and 823.00 - 847.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USB-PA stock split?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each representing a 1/100th int has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 841.32, and -1.19% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 841.32
- 시가
- 830.00
- Bid
- 830.00
- Ask
- 830.30
- 저가
- 830.00
- 고가
- 830.00
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- -1.35%
- 월 변동
- 0.65%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.19%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.19%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4