Dövizler / UHS
UHS: Universal Health Services Inc
188.75 USD 0.65 (0.35%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
UHS fiyatı bugün 0.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 186.77 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 189.18 aralığında işlem gördü.
Universal Health Services Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
UHS haberleri
Günlük aralık
186.77 189.18
Yıllık aralık
152.32 240.26
- Önceki kapanış
- 188.10
- Açılış
- 187.79
- Satış
- 188.75
- Alış
- 189.05
- Düşük
- 186.77
- Yüksek
- 189.18
- Hacim
- 1.087 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.35%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.73%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 0.33%
- Yıllık değişim
- -17.31%
21 Eylül, Pazar