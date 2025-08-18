FiyatlarBölümler
UHS: Universal Health Services Inc

188.75 USD 0.65 (0.35%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

UHS fiyatı bugün 0.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 186.77 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 189.18 aralığında işlem gördü.

Universal Health Services Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
186.77 189.18
Yıllık aralık
152.32 240.26
Önceki kapanış
188.10
Açılış
187.79
Satış
188.75
Alış
189.05
Düşük
186.77
Yüksek
189.18
Hacim
1.087 K
Günlük değişim
0.35%
Aylık değişim
4.73%
6 aylık değişim
0.33%
Yıllık değişim
-17.31%
