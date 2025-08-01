QuotesSections
Currencies / UHS
Back to US Stock Market

UHS: Universal Health Services Inc

188.00 USD 1.57 (0.83%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UHS exchange rate has changed by -0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 187.87 and at a high of 191.48.

Follow Universal Health Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UHS News

Daily Range
187.87 191.48
Year Range
152.32 240.26
Previous Close
189.57
Open
190.73
Bid
188.00
Ask
188.30
Low
187.87
High
191.48
Volume
614
Daily Change
-0.83%
Month Change
4.31%
6 Months Change
-0.06%
Year Change
-17.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%