UHS: Universal Health Services Inc
188.10 USD 0.66 (0.35%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UHSの今日の為替レートは、0.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり186.49の安値と188.94の高値で取引されました。
Universal Health Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
186.49 188.94
1年のレンジ
152.32 240.26
- 以前の終値
- 187.44
- 始値
- 187.13
- 買値
- 188.10
- 買値
- 188.40
- 安値
- 186.49
- 高値
- 188.94
- 出来高
- 716
- 1日の変化
- 0.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.01%
- 1年の変化
- -17.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K