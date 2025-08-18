Valute / UHS
UHS: Universal Health Services Inc
188.75 USD 0.65 (0.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UHS ha avuto una variazione del 0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 186.77 e ad un massimo di 189.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Universal Health Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
186.77 189.18
Intervallo Annuale
152.32 240.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 188.10
- Apertura
- 187.79
- Bid
- 188.75
- Ask
- 189.05
- Minimo
- 186.77
- Massimo
- 189.18
- Volume
- 1.087 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.31%
20 settembre, sabato