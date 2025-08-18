QuotazioniSezioni
UHS: Universal Health Services Inc

188.75 USD 0.65 (0.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UHS ha avuto una variazione del 0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 186.77 e ad un massimo di 189.18.

Segui le dinamiche di Universal Health Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
186.77 189.18
Intervallo Annuale
152.32 240.26
Chiusura Precedente
188.10
Apertura
187.79
Bid
188.75
Ask
189.05
Minimo
186.77
Massimo
189.18
Volume
1.087 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.35%
Variazione Mensile
4.73%
Variazione Semestrale
0.33%
Variazione Annuale
-17.31%
