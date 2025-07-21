FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / UGI
UGI: UGI Corporation

32.90 USD 0.10 (0.30%)
Sektör: Kamu hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

UGI fiyatı bugün -0.30% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 32.84 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 33.16 aralığında işlem gördü.

UGI Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UGI haberleri

Günlük aralık
32.84 33.16
Yıllık aralık
23.14 37.42
Önceki kapanış
33.00
Açılış
32.99
Satış
32.90
Alış
33.20
Düşük
32.84
Yüksek
33.16
Hacim
4.008 K
Günlük değişim
-0.30%
Aylık değişim
-4.42%
6 aylık değişim
-1.94%
Yıllık değişim
31.13%
21 Eylül, Pazar