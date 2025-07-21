Dövizler / UGI
UGI: UGI Corporation
32.90 USD 0.10 (0.30%)
Sektör: Kamu hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
UGI fiyatı bugün -0.30% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 32.84 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 33.16 aralığında işlem gördü.
UGI Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
32.84 33.16
Yıllık aralık
23.14 37.42
- Önceki kapanış
- 33.00
- Açılış
- 32.99
- Satış
- 32.90
- Alış
- 33.20
- Düşük
- 32.84
- Yüksek
- 33.16
- Hacim
- 4.008 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.30%
- Aylık değişim
- -4.42%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -1.94%
- Yıllık değişim
- 31.13%
21 Eylül, Pazar