QuotesSections
Currencies / UGI
Back to US Stock Market

UGI: UGI Corporation

33.33 USD 0.76 (2.23%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UGI exchange rate has changed by -2.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.21 and at a high of 34.00.

Follow UGI Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UGI News

Daily Range
33.21 34.00
Year Range
23.14 37.42
Previous Close
34.09
Open
34.00
Bid
33.33
Ask
33.63
Low
33.21
High
34.00
Volume
2.381 K
Daily Change
-2.23%
Month Change
-3.17%
6 Months Change
-0.66%
Year Change
32.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%