Currencies / UGI
UGI: UGI Corporation
33.33 USD 0.76 (2.23%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UGI exchange rate has changed by -2.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.21 and at a high of 34.00.
Follow UGI Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UGI News
- UGI Benefits From Renewable Investments & Expanding Customer Base
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Here's Why UGI (UGI) is a Strong Value Stock
- UGI (UGI) Q3 EPS Beats by 90%
- UGI or ATO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- UGI Corporation 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:UGI)
- UGI Corporation (UGI) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- UGI Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Estimates
- Atmos Energy Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- UGI Q3 2025 slides: Natural gas focus drives YTD growth, company eyes top-end guidance
- UGI (UGI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Why UGI (UGI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Spire Q3 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Northwest Natural (NWN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Boyd Gaming, TE Connectivity, UGI, NetEase and Garmin
- National Fuel Gas Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- 5 Stocks With a Strong Dividend Growth Track Record
- Cramer Says 'No' To This Auto Parts Provider, But 'Yes' To Another - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)
- Should Value Investors Buy UGI (UGI) Stock?
- Rogers Communications Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Jefferies raises UGI stock price target to $44 on midstream potential
- UGI Corporation (UGI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- UGI Utilities outlook revised to stable by Fitch, ratings affirmed
- UGI stock hits 52-week high at 36.79 USD
Daily Range
33.21 34.00
Year Range
23.14 37.42
- Previous Close
- 34.09
- Open
- 34.00
- Bid
- 33.33
- Ask
- 33.63
- Low
- 33.21
- High
- 34.00
- Volume
- 2.381 K
- Daily Change
- -2.23%
- Month Change
- -3.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.66%
- Year Change
- 32.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%