UGI: UGI Corporation
32.89 USD 0.22 (0.66%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de UGI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.66%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 32.70, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 33.20.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas UGI Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
32.70 33.20
Rango anual
23.14 37.42
- Cierres anteriores
- 33.11
- Open
- 33.10
- Bid
- 32.89
- Ask
- 33.19
- Low
- 32.70
- High
- 33.20
- Volumen
- 6.199 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.66%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.45%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.97%
- Cambio anual
- 31.09%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B