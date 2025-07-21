Währungen / UGI
UGI: UGI Corporation
33.00 USD 0.11 (0.33%)
Sektor: Versorgungsunternehmen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von UGI hat sich für heute um 0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.48 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die UGI Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UGI News
Tagesspanne
32.48 33.41
Jahresspanne
23.14 37.42
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 32.89
- Eröffnung
- 32.78
- Bid
- 33.00
- Ask
- 33.30
- Tief
- 32.48
- Hoch
- 33.41
- Volumen
- 4.509 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.33%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.13%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -1.64%
- Jahresänderung
- 31.53%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K