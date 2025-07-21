通貨 / UGI
UGI: UGI Corporation
33.00 USD 0.11 (0.33%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UGIの今日の為替レートは、0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.48の安値と33.41の高値で取引されました。
UGI Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
32.48 33.41
1年のレンジ
23.14 37.42
- 以前の終値
- 32.89
- 始値
- 32.78
- 買値
- 33.00
- 買値
- 33.30
- 安値
- 32.48
- 高値
- 33.41
- 出来高
- 4.509 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.64%
- 1年の変化
- 31.53%
