Valute / UGI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
UGI: UGI Corporation
32.90 USD 0.10 (0.30%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UGI ha avuto una variazione del -0.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.84 e ad un massimo di 33.16.
Segui le dinamiche di UGI Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UGI News
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- UGI Benefits From Renewable Investments & Expanding Customer Base
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Here's Why UGI (UGI) is a Strong Value Stock
- UGI (UGI) Q3 EPS Beats by 90%
- UGI or ATO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- UGI Corporation 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:UGI)
- UGI Corporation (UGI) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- UGI Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Estimates
- Atmos Energy Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- UGI Q3 2025 slides: Natural gas focus drives YTD growth, company eyes top-end guidance
- UGI (UGI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Why UGI (UGI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Spire Q3 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Northwest Natural (NWN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Boyd Gaming, TE Connectivity, UGI, NetEase and Garmin
- National Fuel Gas Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- 5 Stocks With a Strong Dividend Growth Track Record
- Cramer Says 'No' To This Auto Parts Provider, But 'Yes' To Another - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)
- Should Value Investors Buy UGI (UGI) Stock?
- Rogers Communications Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Jefferies raises UGI stock price target to $44 on midstream potential
- UGI Corporation (UGI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- UGI Utilities outlook revised to stable by Fitch, ratings affirmed
Intervallo Giornaliero
32.84 33.16
Intervallo Annuale
23.14 37.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.00
- Apertura
- 32.99
- Bid
- 32.90
- Ask
- 33.20
- Minimo
- 32.84
- Massimo
- 33.16
- Volume
- 4.008 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.13%
20 settembre, sabato