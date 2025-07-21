Moedas / UGI
UGI: UGI Corporation
33.13 USD 0.24 (0.73%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UGI para hoje mudou para 0.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.48 e o mais alto foi 33.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas UGI Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
32.48 33.18
Faixa anual
23.14 37.42
- Fechamento anterior
- 32.89
- Open
- 32.78
- Bid
- 33.13
- Ask
- 33.43
- Low
- 32.48
- High
- 33.18
- Volume
- 1.609 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.73%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.25%
- Mudança anual
- 32.04%
