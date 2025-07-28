FiyatlarBölümler
TRMB: Trimble Inc

82.78 USD 1.12 (1.37%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

TRMB fiyatı bugün 1.37% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 81.51 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 83.12 aralığında işlem gördü.

Trimble Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

TRMB haberleri

Günlük aralık
81.51 83.12
Yıllık aralık
52.91 86.42
Önceki kapanış
81.66
Açılış
82.47
Satış
82.78
Alış
83.08
Düşük
81.51
Yüksek
83.12
Hacim
3.861 K
Günlük değişim
1.37%
Aylık değişim
3.97%
6 aylık değişim
27.10%
Yıllık değişim
33.99%
