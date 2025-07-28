QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TRMB
Tornare a Azioni

TRMB: Trimble Inc

82.78 USD 1.12 (1.37%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TRMB ha avuto una variazione del 1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.51 e ad un massimo di 83.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Trimble Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRMB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
81.51 83.12
Intervallo Annuale
52.91 86.42
Chiusura Precedente
81.66
Apertura
82.47
Bid
82.78
Ask
83.08
Minimo
81.51
Massimo
83.12
Volume
3.861 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.37%
Variazione Mensile
3.97%
Variazione Semestrale
27.10%
Variazione Annuale
33.99%
20 settembre, sabato