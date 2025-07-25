货币 / TRMB
TRMB: Trimble Inc
80.61 USD 0.28 (0.35%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TRMB汇率已更改-0.35%。当日，交易品种以低点80.58和高点81.29进行交易。
关注Trimble Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRMB新闻
- Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Presents at Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference (Transcript)
- Trimble参加派博桑德勒会议：战略增长与转型
- Trimble at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Growth and Transformation
- Trimble announces return of dimensions conference for November 2025
- Generac Up 39% in Three Months: Where Will the Stock Head From Here?
- GRC vs. TRMB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- AGCO Gains From Precision Ag Business Demand & Cost Control Efforts
- Trimble and Hyundai expand factory-ready 3D grade control option globally
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Trimble announces CFO retirement, names new executives
- GRC or TRMB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- What Makes Trimble Navigation (TRMB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Trimble stock reaches 52-week high at 86.93 USD
- Trimble (TRMB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Trimble Q2 2025 slides: Revenue and EPS exceed guidance, full-year outlook raised
- Trimble soars 5% as Q2 results beat estimates, raises 2025 outlook
- Trimble earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Eaton to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys SoFi, PagerDuty stock; sells Roku, Joby Aviation
- Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Why Trimble (TRMB) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- RRX vs. TRMB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Trimble Inc stock hits 52-week high at 84.49 USD
日范围
80.58 81.29
年范围
52.91 86.42
- 前一天收盘价
- 80.89
- 开盘价
- 80.99
- 卖价
- 80.61
- 买价
- 80.91
- 最低价
- 80.58
- 最高价
- 81.29
- 交易量
- 504
- 日变化
- -0.35%
- 月变化
- 1.24%
- 6个月变化
- 23.77%
- 年变化
- 30.48%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值