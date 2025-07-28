Divisas / TRMB
TRMB: Trimble Inc
79.64 USD 1.25 (1.55%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TRMB de hoy ha cambiado un -1.55%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 78.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 81.29.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Trimble Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
78.84 81.29
Rango anual
52.91 86.42
- Cierres anteriores
- 80.89
- Open
- 80.99
- Bid
- 79.64
- Ask
- 79.94
- Low
- 78.84
- High
- 81.29
- Volumen
- 2.754 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.55%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.03%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 22.28%
- Cambio anual
- 28.91%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B