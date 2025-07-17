QuotesSections
Currencies / TRMB
Back to US Stock Market

TRMB: Trimble Inc

81.01 USD 0.13 (0.16%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TRMB exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.56 and at a high of 82.03.

Follow Trimble Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRMB News

Daily Range
80.56 82.03
Year Range
52.91 86.42
Previous Close
80.88
Open
80.78
Bid
81.01
Ask
81.31
Low
80.56
High
82.03
Volume
1.663 K
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
1.75%
6 Months Change
24.38%
Year Change
31.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%