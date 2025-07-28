KurseKategorien
Währungen / TRMB
Zurück zum Aktien

TRMB: Trimble Inc

81.66 USD 2.02 (2.54%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TRMB hat sich für heute um 2.54% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 80.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 81.84 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Trimble Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRMB News

Tagesspanne
80.08 81.84
Jahresspanne
52.91 86.42
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
79.64
Eröffnung
80.11
Bid
81.66
Ask
81.96
Tief
80.08
Hoch
81.84
Volumen
3.273 K
Tagesänderung
2.54%
Monatsänderung
2.56%
6-Monatsänderung
25.38%
Jahresänderung
32.18%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K