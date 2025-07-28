Währungen / TRMB
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
TRMB: Trimble Inc
81.66 USD 2.02 (2.54%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TRMB hat sich für heute um 2.54% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 80.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 81.84 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Trimble Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRMB News
- 1 Growth Stock to Buy Before the End of 2025
- Trimble-CEO Painter verkauft Aktien im Wert von über 600.000 US-Dollar
- Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Presents at Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference (Transcript)
- Trimble at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Growth and Transformation
- Trimble kündigt Leitkonferenz Dimensions für November 2025 an
- Trimble announces return of dimensions conference for November 2025
- Generac Up 39% in Three Months: Where Will the Stock Head From Here?
- GRC vs. TRMB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- AGCO Gains From Precision Ag Business Demand & Cost Control Efforts
- Trimble and Hyundai expand factory-ready 3D grade control option globally
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Trimble announces CFO retirement, names new executives
- GRC or TRMB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- What Makes Trimble Navigation (TRMB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Trimble stock reaches 52-week high at 86.93 USD
- Trimble (TRMB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Trimble Q2 2025 slides: Revenue and EPS exceed guidance, full-year outlook raised
- Trimble soars 5% as Q2 results beat estimates, raises 2025 outlook
- Trimble earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Eaton to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys SoFi, PagerDuty stock; sells Roku, Joby Aviation
- Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Why Trimble (TRMB) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Tagesspanne
80.08 81.84
Jahresspanne
52.91 86.42
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 79.64
- Eröffnung
- 80.11
- Bid
- 81.66
- Ask
- 81.96
- Tief
- 80.08
- Hoch
- 81.84
- Volumen
- 3.273 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.54%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.56%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 25.38%
- Jahresänderung
- 32.18%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K