Moedas / TRMB
TRMB: Trimble Inc
80.55 USD 0.91 (1.14%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRMB para hoje mudou para 1.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 80.08 e o mais alto foi 80.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Trimble Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
80.08 80.80
Faixa anual
52.91 86.42
- Fechamento anterior
- 79.64
- Open
- 80.11
- Bid
- 80.55
- Ask
- 80.85
- Low
- 80.08
- High
- 80.80
- Volume
- 149
- Mudança diária
- 1.14%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.68%
- Mudança anual
- 30.38%
