TRMB: Trimble Inc
81.66 USD 2.02 (2.54%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TRMBの今日の為替レートは、2.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり80.08の安値と81.84の高値で取引されました。
Trimble Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
80.08 81.84
1年のレンジ
52.91 86.42
- 以前の終値
- 79.64
- 始値
- 80.11
- 買値
- 81.66
- 買値
- 81.96
- 安値
- 80.08
- 高値
- 81.84
- 出来高
- 3.273 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.54%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 25.38%
- 1年の変化
- 32.18%
