TOL
TOL: Toll Brothers Inc
139.69 USD 0.16 (0.11%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
TOL fiyatı bugün -0.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 137.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 141.32 aralığında işlem gördü.
Toll Brothers Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
137.00 141.32
Yıllık aralık
86.67 169.52
- Önceki kapanış
- 139.85
- Açılış
- 137.65
- Satış
- 139.69
- Alış
- 139.99
- Düşük
- 137.00
- Yüksek
- 141.32
- Hacim
- 4.400 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.11%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.73%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 31.05%
- Yıllık değişim
- -9.69%
21 Eylül, Pazar