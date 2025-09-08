FiyatlarBölümler
TOL: Toll Brothers Inc

139.69 USD 0.16 (0.11%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

TOL fiyatı bugün -0.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 137.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 141.32 aralığında işlem gördü.

Toll Brothers Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TOL haberleri

Günlük aralık
137.00 141.32
Yıllık aralık
86.67 169.52
Önceki kapanış
139.85
Açılış
137.65
Satış
139.69
Alış
139.99
Düşük
137.00
Yüksek
141.32
Hacim
4.400 K
Günlük değişim
-0.11%
Aylık değişim
2.73%
6 aylık değişim
31.05%
Yıllık değişim
-9.69%
21 Eylül, Pazar