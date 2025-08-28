Moedas / TOL
TOL: Toll Brothers Inc
140.04 USD 0.12 (0.09%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TOL para hoje mudou para -0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 138.88 e o mais alto foi 141.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Toll Brothers Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
138.88 141.00
Faixa anual
86.67 169.52
- Fechamento anterior
- 140.16
- Open
- 140.76
- Bid
- 140.04
- Ask
- 140.34
- Low
- 138.88
- High
- 141.00
- Volume
- 188
- Mudança diária
- -0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 31.38%
- Mudança anual
- -9.46%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh