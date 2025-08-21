货币 / TOL
TOL: Toll Brothers Inc
141.32 USD 0.34 (0.24%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TOL汇率已更改-0.24%。当日，交易品种以低点139.26和高点142.61进行交易。
关注Toll Brothers Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TOL新闻
- Will Toll Brothers' $13.75 EPS Target Hold Amid Softer Sales Volumes?
- Stocks & Index Items to Watch from August's CPI Data
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Toll Brothers, Lennar, NVR and D.R. Horton
- LEN Stock Up 23% in Past 3 Months: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell Now?
- Toll Brothers Up 29% in 3 Months: How Should You Play the Stock Now?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights D.R. Horton and Toll Brothers
- Is Trending Stock Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) a Buy Now?
- 2 Homebuilding Stocks to Watch Defying Tough Market Backdrop
- Brokers Suggest Investing in Toll Brothers (TOL): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- D.R. Horton Stock Rises 48% in 3 Months: Is This Homebuilder Still a Buy?
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
- TOL's Margins Under Pressure: Will Incentives Weigh on Earnings Ahead?
- Spec vs Build-to-Order: Which Model Will Define Toll Brothers' Future?
- 5 Stock Picks Last Month From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)
- Toll Brothers stock price target raised to $145 by KBW on outlook
- Toll Brothers: More Signs Of Demand Softness (NYSE:TOL)
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Toll Bros. stock with $183 price target
- Is Most-Watched Stock Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Worth Betting on Now?
- Nvidia To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Soars 900 Points As Fed's Powell Raises Rate-Cut Hopes; Nvidia Earnings Loom (Live Coverage)
- Mr. Cooper Group provides supplemental merger disclosures amid shareholder lawsuits
- Goldman Sachs maintains Neutral rating on Toll Bros. stock amid uncertainty
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Toll Brothers, Lennar and D.R. Horton
- Chase the Rebound in Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock?
日范围
139.26 142.61
年范围
86.67 169.52
- 前一天收盘价
- 141.66
- 开盘价
- 142.13
- 卖价
- 141.32
- 买价
- 141.62
- 最低价
- 139.26
- 最高价
- 142.61
- 交易量
- 3.087 K
- 日变化
- -0.24%
- 月变化
- 3.93%
- 6个月变化
- 32.58%
- 年变化
- -8.64%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值