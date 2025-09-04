通貨 / TOL
TOL: Toll Brothers Inc
139.85 USD 0.31 (0.22%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TOLの今日の為替レートは、-0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり138.88の安値と141.38の高値で取引されました。
Toll Brothers Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TOL News
- S&P 500 Housing Giant Earnings Expected To Tumble But It's All About The Future and Lower Interest Rates
- Why Is Toll Brothers (TOL) Up 6.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- BofAが米住宅建設株の目標株価を引き上げた理由
- BofA has raised its price target for U.S. homebuilder stocks. Here’s why.
- ケネディ・ウィルソン、トール・ブラザーズのアパート事業権益を3億4700万ドルで取得へ
- トール・ブラザーズ、四半期配当$0.25を発表
- Toll Brothers declares $0.25 quarterly dividend
- U.S. Housing Crunch: The Policy Shift That Could Trigger a Market Rebound
- Housing Starts Decreased in August
- Is Builder Confidence Set to Rebound on Looming Fed Rate Cuts?
- Housing Numbers Down Ahead of Fed Rate Cut Today
- Will Toll Brothers' $13.75 EPS Target Hold Amid Softer Sales Volumes?
- Stocks & Index Items to Watch from August's CPI Data
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Toll Brothers, Lennar, NVR and D.R. Horton
- LEN Stock Up 23% in Past 3 Months: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell Now?
- Toll Brothers Up 29% in 3 Months: How Should You Play the Stock Now?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights D.R. Horton and Toll Brothers
- Is Trending Stock Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) a Buy Now?
- 2 Homebuilding Stocks to Watch Defying Tough Market Backdrop
- Brokers Suggest Investing in Toll Brothers (TOL): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- D.R. Horton Stock Rises 48% in 3 Months: Is This Homebuilder Still a Buy?
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
- TOL's Margins Under Pressure: Will Incentives Weigh on Earnings Ahead?
- Spec vs Build-to-Order: Which Model Will Define Toll Brothers' Future?
1日のレンジ
138.88 141.38
1年のレンジ
86.67 169.52
- 以前の終値
- 140.16
- 始値
- 140.76
- 買値
- 139.85
- 買値
- 140.15
- 安値
- 138.88
- 高値
- 141.38
- 出来高
- 2.685 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.85%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.20%
- 1年の変化
- -9.59%
