Währungen / TOL
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
TOL: Toll Brothers Inc
139.85 USD 0.31 (0.22%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TOL hat sich für heute um -0.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 138.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 141.38 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Toll Brothers Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TOL News
- US housing shares shine as Fed restarts rate cuts
- S&P 500 Housing Giant Earnings Expected To Tumble But It's All About The Future and Lower Interest Rates
- Why Is Toll Brothers (TOL) Up 6.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- BofA has raised its price target for U.S. homebuilder stocks. Here’s why.
- Kennedy Wilson übernimmt Apartment-Plattform von Toll Brothers
- Toll Brothers kündigt Quartalsdividende von 0,25 US-Dollar an
- Toll Brothers declares $0.25 quarterly dividend
- U.S. Housing Crunch: The Policy Shift That Could Trigger a Market Rebound
- Housing Starts Decreased in August
- Is Builder Confidence Set to Rebound on Looming Fed Rate Cuts?
- Housing Numbers Down Ahead of Fed Rate Cut Today
- Will Toll Brothers' $13.75 EPS Target Hold Amid Softer Sales Volumes?
- Stocks & Index Items to Watch from August's CPI Data
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Toll Brothers, Lennar, NVR and D.R. Horton
- LEN Stock Up 23% in Past 3 Months: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell Now?
- Toll Brothers Up 29% in 3 Months: How Should You Play the Stock Now?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights D.R. Horton and Toll Brothers
- Is Trending Stock Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) a Buy Now?
- 2 Homebuilding Stocks to Watch Defying Tough Market Backdrop
- Brokers Suggest Investing in Toll Brothers (TOL): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- D.R. Horton Stock Rises 48% in 3 Months: Is This Homebuilder Still a Buy?
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
- TOL's Margins Under Pressure: Will Incentives Weigh on Earnings Ahead?
- Spec vs Build-to-Order: Which Model Will Define Toll Brothers' Future?
Tagesspanne
138.88 141.38
Jahresspanne
86.67 169.52
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 140.16
- Eröffnung
- 140.76
- Bid
- 139.85
- Ask
- 140.15
- Tief
- 138.88
- Hoch
- 141.38
- Volumen
- 2.685 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.22%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.85%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 31.20%
- Jahresänderung
- -9.59%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K