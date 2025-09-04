KurseKategorien
Währungen / TOL
Zurück zum Aktien

TOL: Toll Brothers Inc

139.85 USD 0.31 (0.22%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TOL hat sich für heute um -0.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 138.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 141.38 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Toll Brothers Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TOL News

Tagesspanne
138.88 141.38
Jahresspanne
86.67 169.52
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
140.16
Eröffnung
140.76
Bid
139.85
Ask
140.15
Tief
138.88
Hoch
141.38
Volumen
2.685 K
Tagesänderung
-0.22%
Monatsänderung
2.85%
6-Monatsänderung
31.20%
Jahresänderung
-9.59%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K