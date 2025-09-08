Valute / TOL
TOL: Toll Brothers Inc
139.69 USD 0.16 (0.11%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TOL ha avuto una variazione del -0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 137.00 e ad un massimo di 141.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Toll Brothers Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
137.00 141.32
Intervallo Annuale
86.67 169.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 139.85
- Apertura
- 137.65
- Bid
- 139.69
- Ask
- 139.99
- Minimo
- 137.00
- Massimo
- 141.32
- Volume
- 4.400 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 31.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.69%
20 settembre, sabato