TOL: Toll Brothers Inc

139.69 USD 0.16 (0.11%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TOL ha avuto una variazione del -0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 137.00 e ad un massimo di 141.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Toll Brothers Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
137.00 141.32
Intervallo Annuale
86.67 169.52
Chiusura Precedente
139.85
Apertura
137.65
Bid
139.69
Ask
139.99
Minimo
137.00
Massimo
141.32
Volume
4.400 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.11%
Variazione Mensile
2.73%
Variazione Semestrale
31.05%
Variazione Annuale
-9.69%
