TDIV: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

99.61 USD 0.11 (0.11%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

TDIV fiyatı bugün -0.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 99.61 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 100.57 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is TDIV stock price today?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock is priced at 99.61 today. It trades within 99.61 - 100.57, yesterday's close was 99.72, and trading volume reached 124. The live price chart of TDIV shows these updates.

Does First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock pay dividends?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund is currently valued at 99.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.17% and USD. View the chart live to track TDIV movements.

How to buy TDIV stock?

You can buy First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund shares at the current price of 99.61. Orders are usually placed near 99.61 or 99.91, while 124 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow TDIV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TDIV stock?

Investing in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 62.54 - 100.57 and current price 99.61. Many compare 1.63% and 33.69% before placing orders at 99.61 or 99.91. Explore the TDIV price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the past year was 100.57. Within 62.54 - 100.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 99.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) over the year was 62.54. Comparing it with the current 99.61 and 62.54 - 100.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TDIV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TDIV stock split?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 99.72, and 27.17% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
99.61 100.57
Yıllık aralık
62.54 100.57
Önceki kapanış
99.72
Açılış
99.90
Satış
99.61
Alış
99.91
Düşük
99.61
Yüksek
100.57
Hacim
124
Günlük değişim
-0.11%
Aylık değişim
1.63%
6 aylık değişim
33.69%
Yıllık değişim
27.17%
