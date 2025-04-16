Currencies / TDIV
TDIV: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
97.98 USD 0.08 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TDIV exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.61 and at a high of 98.66.
Follow First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TDIV News
Daily Range
97.61 98.66
Year Range
62.54 98.82
- Previous Close
- 97.90
- Open
- 98.66
- Bid
- 97.98
- Ask
- 98.28
- Low
- 97.61
- High
- 98.66
- Volume
- 146
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 8.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.38%
- Year Change
- 22.46%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev