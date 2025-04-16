QuotesSections
Currencies / TDIV
Back to US Stock Market

TDIV: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

97.98 USD 0.08 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TDIV exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.61 and at a high of 98.66.

Follow First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TDIV News

Daily Range
97.61 98.66
Year Range
62.54 98.82
Previous Close
97.90
Open
98.66
Bid
97.98
Ask
98.28
Low
97.61
High
98.66
Volume
146
Daily Change
0.08%
Month Change
8.41%
6 Months Change
33.38%
Year Change
22.46%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev