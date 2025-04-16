Moedas / TDIV
TDIV: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
98.81 USD 0.86 (0.88%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TDIV para hoje mudou para 0.88%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 98.11 e o mais alto foi 99.11.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TDIV Notícias
Faixa diária
98.11 99.11
Faixa anual
62.54 99.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 97.95
- Open
- 98.76
- Bid
- 98.81
- Ask
- 99.11
- Low
- 98.11
- High
- 99.11
- Volume
- 218
- Mudança diária
- 0.88%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 34.51%
- Mudança anual
- 23.50%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh